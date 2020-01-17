King finished with 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's win against College Park.

It's unclear why King's shifted to a bench role, though Tra-Deon Hollins' excellent play of late could be the motivating factor. That said, the University of Oregon alum appears to be dialed into a rotational role and can continue to be expected to see around the 28.7 minutes he's averaging per game this season.