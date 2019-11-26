Pistons' Louis King: Drops 24 in loss
King amassed 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Erie.
Though King had a nice scoring night Monday, his efforts led to a minus-15 net rating for Grand Rapids when he was on the floor. He's scoring 18.6 points per game despite shooting relatively poorly from the floor (44.8 percent) and three (23.7 percent). If King's able to improve his shooting percentages, his value will skyrocket and his contributions of 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game are more than serviceable.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...