King amassed 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Erie.

Though King had a nice scoring night Monday, his efforts led to a minus-15 net rating for Grand Rapids when he was on the floor. He's scoring 18.6 points per game despite shooting relatively poorly from the floor (44.8 percent) and three (23.7 percent). If King's able to improve his shooting percentages, his value will skyrocket and his contributions of 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game are more than serviceable.