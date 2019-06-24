King agreed Monday with the Pistons on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

King went undrafted last week after entering the professional ranks following a freshman campaign at Oregon in which he averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-9 forward will now have the opportunity to have his development overseen by Detroit as one of the organization's two two-way players. The two-way arrangement will allow King to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level as a rookie, though he's expected to see the bulk of his action in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive.