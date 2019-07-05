Pistons' Louis King: Goes scoreless in win
King went scoreless on two attempts from the field, adding two rebounds and a block across 10 minutes in the Pistons' win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
King went undrafted in this year's draft after one productive season at Oregon. He got 10 minutes of action on Friday and couldn't convert either of his shot attempts. The 6'9 forward was able to chip in two boards and a block and will take the court again on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.