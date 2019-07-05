King went scoreless on two attempts from the field, adding two rebounds and a block across 10 minutes in the Pistons' win over Team Croatia in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

King went undrafted in this year's draft after one productive season at Oregon. He got 10 minutes of action on Friday and couldn't convert either of his shot attempts. The 6'9 forward was able to chip in two boards and a block and will take the court again on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.