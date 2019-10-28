Pistons' Louis King: No longer on injury report
King (calf) isn't listed on the injury report heading into Monday's contest against Indiana.
It appears that King, who missed the first two contests this season with left calf soreness, is ready to go if needed Monday. However, King likely won't see the floor anytime soon with the Pistons, as he is buried on the team's depth chart to open the year.
