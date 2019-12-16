Pistons' Louis King: Scores 19 in loss
King posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 24 minutes Sunday against Maine.
King had a solid outing, generating production in each category and drilling 75 percent of his threes. Outside of his struggles finishing around the rim, King struggled with his ball control as he gave up a team-high five turnovers to just two assists. The rookie forward's impressed with his scoring abilities thus far and is posting averages of 17.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 29.9 minutes through 12 appearances.
