Pistons' Louis King: Scores 20 in G League
King provided 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in Sunday's win over the Herd.
King notched his third double-double of the season Sunday while recording a plus-21 net rating. The Oregon product's having an excellent season thus far and is posting averages of 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.
