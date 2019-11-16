Pistons' Louis King: Scores 30 in G-League
King amassed 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes Friday against Greensboro.
King dominated the paint against the Swarm, hitting shots and getting to the line seemingly at will. While King's yet to appear for the Pistons this season, he's dialed into a large role with the Drive and is averaging 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes through four G-League games.
