Garza produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 126-108 win over the G League Ignite.

Garza was the team leader in points, knocking down a season high from beyond the arc and eight shots total. However, the big man logged the lowest plus/minus of the starters at plus-8.