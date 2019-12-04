Pistons' Luke Kennard: Added to injury report
Kennard is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks with bilateral knee tendinopathy.
The issue apparently cropped up during Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, which helps explain why Kennard saw just 22 minutes -- easily his lowest mark of the season. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before the Pistons determine his availability for the second half of their back-to-back set.
