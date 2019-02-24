Kennard totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals and an assist across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Heat on Saturday.

He came off the bench but tied Blake Griffin for the team lead in minutes, finishing with an efficient shooting night and an all-around stat line in Saturday's win. Kennard was a plus-27 on the night which led all players in the game. He hasn't been the model of consistency this season, but Kennard is capable of big games in any given night, making him an interesting daily punt-play.