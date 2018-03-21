Pistons' Luke Kennard: Another impressive performance
Kennard produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 victory over Phoenix.
Kennard continues to trend in the right direction, putting up double-figure scoring for the fifth time in his last six games. Despite continuing to come off the bench, he has been outplaying a number of other players and when the team falls out of the playoff picture, he could be in line for an uptick in playing time. He is not a standard league player yet but is worth keeping an eye on.
