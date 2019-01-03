Pistons' Luke Kennard: Another strong outing
Kennard tallied 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 101-94 win over the Grizzlies.
Since re-entering coach Dwane Casey's rotation over the last four contests after a one-game hiatus, Kennard has rediscovered his stroke from the outside. Though he's struggled from deep much of the season, Kennard has knocked down eight of 18 three-point attempts over that four-game stretch while hitting double figures in the points column on three occasions. The second-year shooting guard could poach minutes from Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown so long as he keeps shooting well.
