Pistons' Luke Kennard: Assigned to G League
Kennard (shoulder) was assigned to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League on Thursday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard's assignment to the G League comes during his ongoing rehab for a right shoulder sprain, and it looks like the former Duke standout may finally get back to seeing in-game action, albeit with the Drive. Should Kennard get through the G League without any lingering issues, a return to the NBA game could be on the horizon for him.
