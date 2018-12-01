Pistons' Luke Kennard: Available, may not play
Kennard (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Warriors but may not play, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard was recently recalled from the G League, where he was doing rehab work. He'll have the opportunity to suit up for an NBA for the first time since late October.
