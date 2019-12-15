Pistons' Luke Kennard: Available Saturday
Kennard (knee) will play Saturday against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Despite knee soreness, Kennard will take the court Saturday. Across five December appearances, he's averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 28.8 minutes.
