Pistons' Luke Kennard: Back on injury report Friday
Kennard is listed as questionable in the Pistons' official game notes for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a left thumb sprain.
Kennard was also listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, and while he was ruled available, he did not get any playing time. It looks like Kennard is still dealing with some lingering pain, and he will likely be a game-time decision Friday night. In Kennard's absence Wednesday, Langston Galloway ended up playing 24 minutes off the bench after playing no minutes in four of his previous five games.
