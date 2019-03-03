Pistons' Luke Kennard: Big night against Cavs
Kennard scored a team-high 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 129-93 rout of the Cavaliers.
It's his best scoring performance since he poured in 28 points against the Sixers on Dec. 10. Kennard's court time and production remain erratic, but his overall numbers are on the rise -- he's averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 boards, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.2 assists in 25.7 minutes over his last 10 games.
