Kennard collected three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, and one rebound in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Raptors.

Kennard struggled with his shot but handed out a career-best assist total. He had scored at least 13 points in each of the first four games this season, including a career-high 30 points in the opener. Kennard is also averaging 3.6 dimes per game across five tilts, which is exactly twice as many as he managed in 2018-19. There's a decent chance that dips once Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) returns to action, but the status of Griffin, Reggie Jackson (back), and Derrick Rose (hamstring) makes Kennard a player that's probably worth holding onto in most formats.