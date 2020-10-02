Kennard (knee) is no longer bothered by knee tendinitis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old was sidelined from late December until the season was suspended in March by the knee issues, but he's returned to full health thanks to the extended time off. Kennard averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32.9 minutes over 28 games for the Pistons and should begin next season with a significant role.