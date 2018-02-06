Pistons' Luke Kennard: Cleared to play Monday
Kennard (toe) will play Monday against Portland, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
A sore toe kept Kennard out of Saturday's game against the Heat, but he'll return to action Monday after initially being listed as probable. Kennard will remain in a bench role as the Pistons go forth with Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson as their starting wings in the wake of the Blake Griffin trade.
