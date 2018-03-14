Kennard posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.

Kennard was surprisingly the bright spot on the team in the blowout loss, likely due to the fact that the Pistons turned to their bench in the second half when a win was clearly out of reach. The guard has seen significant time in the past four games after an eight-game stretch where he failed to see more than 18 minutes. With several guards injured, Kennard should continue to see time at the off-guard and sometimes at the wing. As the season draws to a close Kennard could be an effective add in seasonal leagues as well as DFS formats.