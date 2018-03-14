Pistons' Luke Kennard: Comes off bench to lead team in scoring with 17 points
Kennard posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.
Kennard was surprisingly the bright spot on the team in the blowout loss, likely due to the fact that the Pistons turned to their bench in the second half when a win was clearly out of reach. The guard has seen significant time in the past four games after an eight-game stretch where he failed to see more than 18 minutes. With several guards injured, Kennard should continue to see time at the off-guard and sometimes at the wing. As the season draws to a close Kennard could be an effective add in seasonal leagues as well as DFS formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Contributes effectively off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Moving back to bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Misses Tuesday's practice with illness•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 12 points in return Monday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...