Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Friday
Kennard will return to the bench Friday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Kennard drew a start during Detroit's final game before the All-Star break, but coach Dwane Casey has opted to replace him with Wayne Ellington. As a reserve this season, Kennard is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes.
