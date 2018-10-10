Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday
Kennard will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The Pistons' shooting guard and small forward positions remain a point of competition, and Stanley Johnson will draw the start over Kennard on Wednesday. Through three preseason contests, Kennard has averaged 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 17.1 minutes.
