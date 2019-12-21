Play

Kennard (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kennard sat out Friday's loss to the Celtics but looks on track to return against the Bulls. Assuming he does play, look for him to take on his usual workload, while Langston Galloway and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk should go back to their usual roles.

