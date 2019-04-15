Kennard totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Kennard led his team in scoring on Sunday and while he didn't start, he played the most minutes at power forward with Blake Griffin (knee) out. Kennard has now averaged 21.0 points over his last three games while draining 13-22 three point attempts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...