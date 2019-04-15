Kennard totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Kennard led his team in scoring on Sunday and while he didn't start, he played the most minutes at power forward with Blake Griffin (knee) out. Kennard has now averaged 21.0 points over his last three games while draining 13-22 three point attempts.