Pistons' Luke Kennard: Continues solid play in victory
Kennard tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 victory over Toronto.
Kennard has now played at least 30 minutes in four of his past seven games, a number that will hopefully begin to increase after another strong performance. He finished with 19 points including five triples, making it 11 three-pointers over his last two games. He continues to come off the bench but has been one of the Pistons better players over the past month. He is available in a lot of leagues and could be worth picking up in the hope he can maintain this kind of production moving forward.
