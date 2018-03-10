Kennard contributed 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.

Though he struggled mightily with his shot, Kennard received ample run off the bench, finding ways to contribute on the glass and as a playmaker. He's now received 30 minutes of run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and appears to have worked his way into a sizable spot in the rotation. That said, Reggie Bullock continues to start at the two and could limit Kennard's production on most nights.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories