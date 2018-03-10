Pistons' Luke Kennard: Contributes effectively off bench
Kennard contributed 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.
Though he struggled mightily with his shot, Kennard received ample run off the bench, finding ways to contribute on the glass and as a playmaker. He's now received 30 minutes of run in back-to-back games for the first time this season and appears to have worked his way into a sizable spot in the rotation. That said, Reggie Bullock continues to start at the two and could limit Kennard's production on most nights.
