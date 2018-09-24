Pistons' Luke Kennard: Could be limited to start camp
Kennard (knee) will likely be limited to begin training camp, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Kennard has been battling a knee strain since early July, and while the Pistons are encouraged that it won't be a long-term issue, the expectation is that he won't be cleared for full-contact right way. Nonetheless, Kennard should be ready when opening night rolls around.
