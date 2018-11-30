Pistons' Luke Kennard: Could return to Pistons shortly
Kennard (shoulder) may be back with Detroit within the next few days, Matt Schooch of Locked on Pistons reports.
Kennard was assigned to Detroit's G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, although his time there may be limited. Head coach Dwane Casey stated there's no exact timetable for Kennard's return to NBA action but also noted that if all goes well, he could be back up with the Pistons for Saturday's matchup with Golden State. Expect another update on Kennard's status after he tests his shoulder in the G League.
