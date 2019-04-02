Kennard (foot) is considered day-to-day after not participating in Tuesday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Kennard was sidelined for Monday's game against the Pacers with a foot injury, and his absence from Tuesday's practice is not a good sign for his status heading into Wednesday's rematch with Indiana. It sounds like, based on head coach Dwane Casey's remarks, that Kennard will end up being a game-time decision Wednesday.