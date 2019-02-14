Pistons' Luke Kennard: Decent effort in spot start
Kennard compiled 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Kennard saw a larger workload than usual in a 118-110 loss for the Pistons, and he also managed to finish in double figures for the third straight contest. The departures of Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson has led to a noticeable uptick in minutes for Kennard, although Bruce Brown still stands in the way of a starting role at small forward. Kennard is putting up 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last five matchups.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Excels from downtown in win•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Role could grow following trades•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 19 off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Poopr production in spot start•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...