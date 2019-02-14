Kennard compiled 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Kennard saw a larger workload than usual in a 118-110 loss for the Pistons, and he also managed to finish in double figures for the third straight contest. The departures of Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson has led to a noticeable uptick in minutes for Kennard, although Bruce Brown still stands in the way of a starting role at small forward. Kennard is putting up 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last five matchups.