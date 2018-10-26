Pistons' Luke Kennard: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain
Kennard suffered a right shoulder strain in Thursday's game against Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Kennard may have also separated his shoulder, but the Pistons won't know more about the injury until he undergoes an MRI on Friday. Given the nature of the issue, it appears he'll miss at least a few games, although confirmation will surface after the test results are revealed.
