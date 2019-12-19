Pistons' Luke Kennard: Doubtful Friday
Kennard is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Celtics due to knee soreness.
Kennard presumably picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors. If he's out at expected, Langston Galloway, Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk could all see expanded roles.
