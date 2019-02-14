Kennard will draw the start Wednesday against the Celtics.

Kennard had a strong performance in the Pistons' last game, connecting on four out of six three pointers. With Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson shipped out at the trade deadline, Kennard will likely see a larger role for the final third of the season. His move to the starting five bumps Langston Galloway to the bench.

