Pistons' Luke Kennard: Draws start Wednesday
Kennard will draw the start Wednesday against the Celtics.
Kennard had a strong performance in the Pistons' last game, connecting on four out of six three pointers. With Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson shipped out at the trade deadline, Kennard will likely see a larger role for the final third of the season. His move to the starting five bumps Langston Galloway to the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Excels from downtown in win•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Role could grow following trades•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 19 off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Poopr production in spot start•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...