Pistons' Luke Kennard: Dropped from rotation Saturday
Kennard (coach's decision) didn't see the court in Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.
Kennard served as one of the Pistons' starting wings in the season opener against the Nets on Oct. 17 and played 19 minutes, so his removal from the rotation entirely in the team's second game came as an unexpected surprise. Given his status as a 2017 first-round pick who shot 41.5 percent from three-point range as a rookie, Kennard seems unlikely to be permanently exiled from the rotation, but for the time being, it doesn't appear coach Dwane Casey views the 22-year-old as an essential cog. Until he consistently tops 20 minutes per game, Kennard can probably be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Monday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Unflattering line in preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Kicks off preseason in bench role•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Appears healthy for camp•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Could be limited to start camp•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...