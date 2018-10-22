Kennard (coach's decision) didn't see the court in Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Kennard served as one of the Pistons' starting wings in the season opener against the Nets on Oct. 17 and played 19 minutes, so his removal from the rotation entirely in the team's second game came as an unexpected surprise. Given his status as a 2017 first-round pick who shot 41.5 percent from three-point range as a rookie, Kennard seems unlikely to be permanently exiled from the rotation, but for the time being, it doesn't appear coach Dwane Casey views the 22-year-old as an essential cog. Until he consistently tops 20 minutes per game, Kennard can probably be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.