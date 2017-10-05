Play

Kennard finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.

While the rookie struggled shooting the ball from deep Wednesday, he still shot efficiently overall and managed not to commit a turnover in 24 minutes of action. He'll seemingly function as the team's backup shooting guard behind Avery Bradley, however, limiting his fantasy value overall.

