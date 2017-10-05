Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 10 points in Wednesday's debut
Kennard finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.
While the rookie struggled shooting the ball from deep Wednesday, he still shot efficiently overall and managed not to commit a turnover in 24 minutes of action. He'll seemingly function as the team's backup shooting guard behind Avery Bradley, however, limiting his fantasy value overall.
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...