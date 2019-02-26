Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 19 in win
Kennard totaled led 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block across 24 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Pacers on Monday.
Kennard has found his groove on offense recently, averaging 18 in his last two outings, accentuated by his three-point shooting. In those games, Kennard has nailed eight threes, shooting 61.5 percent from beyond the arc in that span. Although it's a small sample size, Kennard seems to have the hot hand right now and makes a relatively cheap daily option with scoring upside.
