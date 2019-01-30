Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 19 off bench
Kennard recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.
Kennard got back on track following a rough three-game stretch that saw him make just 4-of-19 shots from the field for a total of 13 points. The second-year pro has shows flashes of scoring potential recently and has topped double-figures in 10 of his past 17 games. For now, however, Kennard's production is too inconsistent and scoring-focused for him to be much value outside of deeper formats.
