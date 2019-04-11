Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 27 points, drains four threes
Kennard finished with 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Kennard played a solid 25 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, totaling his second-highest point total of the season. He knocked down four triples, and he's now gone 9-17 on threes in his last two games. He'll continue to get increased play time as long as Blake Griffin (knee) is out.
