Pistons' Luke Kennard: Empty scoring line in loss
Kennard had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 loss to Charlotte.
Kennard shot the ball well during the loss but struggled to produce in any of the other major categories. His assist numbers have been encouraging and this was simply an off-night for Kennard. The Pistons' starting unit is not flush with scoring options and so Kennard should continue to feature on that end of the floor. There will be inconsistencies, however, given his role appears set, he should be rostered in all 12-team formats.
