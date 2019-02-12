Pistons' Luke Kennard: Excels from downtown in win
Kennard put up 15 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 121-112 loss to the Wizards.
Much to the chagrin of those who scooped him up off the waiver wire, Kennard wasn't appointed to the starting five for either of the Pistons' two games since trading away fellow wings Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson. On a positive note, Kennard's playing time has picked up, as the second-year player has received 29 minutes on both occasions. Coach Dwane Casey seemed to suggest that the newly signed Wayne Ellington would be the next man up if the Pistons drop Langston Galloway or Bruce Brown from the starting five, but Kennard should nonetheless have a fairly unimpeded path to 25-plus minutes on most occasions.
