Kennard posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite a questionable tag, Kennard seemed to show no ill effects from his hamstring injury.Kennard has out[erforrmed James Eniss III and Ish Smith consistently from a bench role as the Detroit backcourt has been in flux since Reggie Jackson's departure. It's possible that we'll see Jackson back as early as next week, which should bring this issue into sharper focus. Kennard should see an opportunity to find more time next season if they elect to keep him around.