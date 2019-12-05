Kennard (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Apparently, Kennard's absence Wednesday was more to do with load management as opposed to any substantial issue with his knee. This is good news for owners as the third-year guard's blossomed into a strong fantasy player and is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 threes in 33.2 minutes per game so far this year.