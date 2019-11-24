Pistons' Luke Kennard: Expected to play
Kennard (hip), according to coach Dwane Casey, is "a little nicked up" but is expected to play Saturday against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Kennard has taken on a huge workload for the Pistons lately, averaging 37.5 minutes across the past six games. There has been no word of a possible minutes limit for Kennard despite the hip soreness.
