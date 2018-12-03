Kennard (shoulder) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.

Kennard hasn't played since late-October, but he rejoined the team over the weekend after a brief rehab stint with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. Kennard was inactive for Saturday's win over the Warriors, but he went through shootaround Monday morning and is on track to return to availability. If that's ultimately the case, Kennard would likely play limited minutes off the bench, given the long layoff.