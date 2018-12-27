Kennard (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Pistons' 106-95 win over the Wizards.

Kennard's value was already on the downswing after it was announced prior to the contest that Bruce Brown would take his spot in the starting five, but it was somewhat surprising to see the Duke product fall out of the rotation entirely. The 2017 first-round pick has endured a nightmare sophomore season that has featured a month-long absence due to a shoulder injury and spotty shooting (39 percent mark from the field, 31.7 percent mark from three-point range) when he's been able to play.