Kennard had 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 victory over Chicago.

Kennard recorded a career-high 23 points, helping the Pistons to a massive victory over the Bulls. That makes three impressive performances to finish the season and certainly puts him in the discussion for standard league value next season, depending on where he fits into the rotation.