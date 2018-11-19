Kennard (shoulder) was able to complete some shooting drills during Saturday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Kennard is midway through his mandatory two-week shutdown period for rehab, so the Pistons should have another update on a potential return date by early next week. The second-year shooting guard hasn't played since Oct. 25 while battling the AC Joint sprain in his right shoulder that has restricted his range of motion.