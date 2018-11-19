Pistons' Luke Kennard: Goes through shooting drills
Kennard (shoulder) was able to complete some shooting drills during Saturday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Kennard is midway through his mandatory two-week shutdown period for rehab, so the Pistons should have another update on a potential return date by early next week. The second-year shooting guard hasn't played since Oct. 25 while battling the AC Joint sprain in his right shoulder that has restricted his range of motion.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Out another two weeks•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Suffers shoulder injury, won't return•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Dropped from rotation Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.