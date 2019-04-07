Kennard (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Kennard was listed as probable with the foot issue heading into the day and received the green light to play after coming out of morning shootaround no worse for the wear. The second-year swingman has been in the midst of a slump while playing in five of the Pistons' past six games, averaging just 5.4 points and 1.2 triples per contest while converting at a 29 percent clip from the field.